MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €193.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €193.00 ($227.06) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €182.63 ($214.85).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €207.30 ($243.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 46.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €200.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.