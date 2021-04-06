Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $386,000 Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.06 million, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

