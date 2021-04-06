Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,772 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

