Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Cut by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

