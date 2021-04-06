Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $411,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after buying an additional 575,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 213,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

