Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Worthington Industries by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 43,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Worthington Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,255,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,894. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

