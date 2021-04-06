Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after buying an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 626,315 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

