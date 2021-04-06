38,423 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGNS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000.

DGNS stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

