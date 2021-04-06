Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $921.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.