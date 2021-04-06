Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 128,652 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 128,652 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Archrock were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 1,325.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AROC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

AROC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.