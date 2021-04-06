Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,419,074 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419,074 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,698,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after purchasing an additional 781,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.