Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.81 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Amkor Technology worth $24,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,227,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,995,000 after purchasing an additional 248,260 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,179,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,893 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 391,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,513,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,166.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964 over the last ninety days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

