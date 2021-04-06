Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,349 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 830.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $6,508,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $5,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.16 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average of $237.97.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

