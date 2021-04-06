Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.37 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,245 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Sunnova Energy International worth $27,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 215,332 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NOVA stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.