Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 22,602 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Shake Shack worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,380 shares of company stock worth $41,678,450. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack stock opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

