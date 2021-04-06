$0.84 EPS Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.70. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 394.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 583,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 243,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

