Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.47 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $27,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

