BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BrightView were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in BrightView by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

