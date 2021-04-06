Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,285 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWCO opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

