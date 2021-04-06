Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Tlwm acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 282,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 95,623 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

