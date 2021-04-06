$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.92. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,848,000 after acquiring an additional 89,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ADP stock opened at $193.07 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
