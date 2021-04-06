$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.92. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,848,000 after acquiring an additional 89,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $193.07 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.