The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KE were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,625,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

