Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($1.03). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $7.48 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $461.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,953,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 284,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

