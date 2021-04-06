Captrust Financial Advisors Has $156,000 Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

