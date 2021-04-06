Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $166,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $5,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

