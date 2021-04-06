Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $331.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $128.17 and a 52-week high of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.53.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,111,240 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

