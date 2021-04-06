Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

