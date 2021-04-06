Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,428,000 after buying an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CDK Global by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after buying an additional 402,875 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,608,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

