Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,840 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 148.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

