Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

