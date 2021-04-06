Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,027 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MicroStrategy by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $720.55 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $755.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.75. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,004.58 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

