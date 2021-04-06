American International Group Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 188.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

