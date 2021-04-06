Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ASB stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

