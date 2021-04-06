Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,827 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Accolade were worth $33,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

