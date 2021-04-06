Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $35.79 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $35,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

