Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,216,549 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216,549 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,153,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $145.43 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $145.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

