Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $257,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329 shares in the company, valued at $32,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $63,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of USNA opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $102.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

