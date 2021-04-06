Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $616,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,317 shares of company stock worth $11,214,343. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

