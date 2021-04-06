Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,722 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.