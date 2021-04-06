Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,847 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1,911.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

NYSE:CLR opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

