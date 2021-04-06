Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $41,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

