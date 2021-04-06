Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,883 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 642.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

