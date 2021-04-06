Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAND. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

SAND opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

