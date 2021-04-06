Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 238.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $2,542,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $783,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TIGO stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $41.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

