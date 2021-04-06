$0.60 EPS Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. At Home Group reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,746 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in At Home Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

