Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 605.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

RYAAY opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

