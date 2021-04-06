American International Group Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 448,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $12,142,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 434,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

