Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 34.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

UTL opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

