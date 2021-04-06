Analysts Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $848,702.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,675 shares of company stock worth $4,998,596. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after buying an additional 792,517 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,074,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,789,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,182.91 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

