LPL Financial LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

